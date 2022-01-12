Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 2,443 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,448 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 17.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 26.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 8.6% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $122.11 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $178.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The company had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $58,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock worth $462,357 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.96.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

