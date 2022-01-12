Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,736 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in AES were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AES in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in AES by 261.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AES by 93.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 41.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AES opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.32.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AES’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

AES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

