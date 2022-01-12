Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New $2.45 Million Investment in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,780,000 after acquiring an additional 26,203 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,467,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 318,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,309,000 after buying an additional 15,267 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 287,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,492,000 after buying an additional 19,069 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 286,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,863,000 after buying an additional 182,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.50.

In related news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total value of $6,054,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total value of $197,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock worth $9,095,576 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DECK opened at $339.38 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $276.70 and a 12 month high of $451.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $389.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

