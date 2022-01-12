Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New $2.29 Million Investment in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,293 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,592 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 70,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the topic of several recent research reports. raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.62.

Shares of TD stock opened at $80.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.23. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $56.37 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The company has a market capitalization of $146.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.44%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

