Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,162 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 35,044 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 347.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 23.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $110.52 on Wednesday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $114.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.52.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

