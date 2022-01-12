Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,963 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BK. Amundi bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,879,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,419 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 448.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,377,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,183 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,226,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,077,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,018,000 after acquiring an additional 898,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.46 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.17 and its 200 day moving average is $54.92.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.61%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

See Also: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.