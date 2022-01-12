Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stock Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54,780 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,915,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,695,000 after buying an additional 3,906,930 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in CEMEX by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 16,969,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,672,000 after acquiring an additional 796,439 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CEMEX by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,493,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,548,000 after acquiring an additional 85,464 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in CEMEX by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,587,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,646 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CEMEX by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CX stock opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CX. Citigroup raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.20 price target on shares of CEMEX in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.87.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

