Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 15,107 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,107 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 42.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,339,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 85.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 485,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,749,000 after purchasing an additional 223,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 42.9% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

NYSE TRV opened at $163.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $168.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.63.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.27.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.