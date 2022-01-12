Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires New Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,785 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,317 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,722 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.43.

EXPE stock opened at $182.47 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.30 and a 1 year high of $191.85. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.00 and a 200 day moving average of $163.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total transaction of $2,751,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 7,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.15, for a total transaction of $1,471,951.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,781 shares of company stock valued at $30,004,813. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

