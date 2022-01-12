Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Down 0.5% This Week

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $660,914.75 and $21,493.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00011711 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.