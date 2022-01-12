Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 700 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 89.47 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.55. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $33.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average of $29.86.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $91.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $437,923.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $166,420.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,992 shares of company stock worth $9,552,596. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELF. Piper Sandler lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

