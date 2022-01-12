Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 5,990 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.39.

