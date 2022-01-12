Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 153,717 Shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU) by 76.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,717 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Healthcare Capital were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Healthcare Capital by 100.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital during the second quarter worth $963,000. Ramius Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Capital by 15.4% in the second quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 193,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 25,797 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Capital by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 78,620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HCCCU opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.62.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

