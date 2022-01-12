Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases New Holdings in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 124,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Powered Brands by 5,093.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 917,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in Powered Brands by 4.0% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 52,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powered Brands during the second quarter worth $389,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Powered Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,760,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Powered Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POW opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. Powered Brands has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

