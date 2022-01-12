Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $932,000 Stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,170 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the second quarter valued at $482,000.

Shares of RSX stock opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.38. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $33.39.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

