Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $901,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter valued at about $272,000.

EWW opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $51.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.36.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

