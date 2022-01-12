Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $214,000 Stock Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,095,000 after purchasing an additional 397,291 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 27,857 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 263,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 200,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,926 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,643,000.

Shares of Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.81.

