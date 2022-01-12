Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires Shares of 17,200 PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.06% of PLx Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PLx Pharma by 16.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in PLx Pharma by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of PLx Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

PLx Pharma stock opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $203.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 4.41. PLx Pharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. The company’s revenue was up 560.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLx Pharma Profile

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP).

Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.