Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires Shares of 100,000 Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.39% of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 13.5% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 640,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 76,348 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 16.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 612,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 86,193 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $5,767,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 17.0% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 558,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 81,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,368,000. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLCA opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $10.11.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

