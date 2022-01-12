Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires New Shares in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRBN. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,817,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000.

Shares of KRBN opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $54.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.92.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.