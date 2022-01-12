Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 874 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Pictet North America Advisors SA decreased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1,909.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

Shares of EWG stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.52. The stock had a trading volume of 154,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,916. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.07.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.