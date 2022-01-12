Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $333,000 Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.6% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Diageo by 2,667.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,456,000 after buying an additional 10,682 shares during the period. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.7% in the third quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DEO. Societe Generale upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Investec upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

Diageo stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.66. 9,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,692. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.25 and its 200-day moving average is $200.17. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $153.67 and a 12-month high of $223.14.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

