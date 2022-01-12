Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Receives “Under review” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their under review rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PHNX. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.72) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.86) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phoenix Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 766.33 ($10.40).

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Shares of PHNX opened at GBX 682.80 ($9.27) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.27. Phoenix Group has a one year low of GBX 616.40 ($8.37) and a one year high of GBX 764.37 ($10.38). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 653.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 658.66.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.