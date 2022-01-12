Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ PHIO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.94. 15,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,858,947. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.87.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 1,122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 112,658 shares during the period. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

