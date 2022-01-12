Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) will announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pharming Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is $0.00. Pharming Group posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 92.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pharming Group will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pharming Group.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) by 5,208.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PHAR opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. Pharming Group has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $15.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pharming Group (PHAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.