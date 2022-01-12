Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) will announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pharming Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is $0.00. Pharming Group posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 92.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Pharming Group will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pharming Group.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.
NASDAQ PHAR opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. Pharming Group has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $15.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
About Pharming Group
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
Featured Article: Mutual Funds
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pharming Group (PHAR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.