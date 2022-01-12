Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given a $54.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.05.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.57 and its 200 day moving average is $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $318.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $43,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

