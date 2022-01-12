PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,696,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,994,000 after buying an additional 984,383 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,768,000 after buying an additional 61,230 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,300,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,044,000 after purchasing an additional 62,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.81. 150,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,354,949. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $175.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.35 and a 200 day moving average of $159.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.00.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

