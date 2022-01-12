PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/10/2022 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $18.00.

1/7/2022 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is now covered by analysts at Jonestrading. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock.

1/7/2022 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.50 price target on the stock.

1/6/2022 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates as a specialty finance company that will invest primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The company seeks to acquire primarily troubled home mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities from FDIC liquidations of failed banks, US Treasury Legacy Loans Program auctions, and direct acquisitions from mortgage and insurance companies and foreign banks. The Company’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company focuses on investing in mortgage loans, a substantial portion of which may be distressed and acquired at discounts to their unpaid principal balances. PennyMac is managed by investment adviser PNMAC Capital Management and offers primary and special loan servicing through PennyMac Loan Services. “

1/5/2022 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/9/2021 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $23.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.13. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 61,603 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 18,829 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

