Pecaut & CO. Sells 4,566 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pecaut & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,958 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 9.2% of Pecaut & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.7% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 36,149 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in Apple by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 104,902 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,844,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Apple by 0.8% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 238,361 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,921,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Apple by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 633,441 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $89,632,000 after buying an additional 28,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in Apple by 1.8% during the third quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 706,887 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $100,025,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.24.

Shares of AAPL opened at $175.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.00 and a 200-day moving average of $153.26. The company has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

