PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PDF Solutions, Inc.’s comprehensive technologies and services enable semiconductor companies to improve yield and performance of manufactured integrated circuits by providing infrastructure to integrate the design and manufacturing processes. They believe that their solutions can significantly improve a semiconductor company’s time to market, the rate at which yield improves and product profitability. “

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

PDFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDF Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of PDF Solutions stock opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.40. PDF Solutions has a one year low of $16.44 and a one year high of $33.78.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $29.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 20.14% and a negative net margin of 46.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDFS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 4.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PDF Solutions by 70.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 8.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 6.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDF Solutions (PDFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.