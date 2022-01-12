PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Stock Price Up 4.1%

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF)’s share price rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 2,077 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51.

About PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF)

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

