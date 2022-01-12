PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ PCB opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $337.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.85. PCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $23.50.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 14.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.09 per share, for a total transaction of $227,527.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 24,819 shares of company stock worth $552,330 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in PCB Bancorp by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $848,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $871,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PCB Bancorp by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 40,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

