PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) PT Raised to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.55% from the stock’s previous close.

PBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.09.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.35.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.37. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in PBF Energy by 79.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 57.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 242.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

