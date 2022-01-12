PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Short Interest Update

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 602,200 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the November 30th total of 719,800 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 291,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.89. The company has a market cap of $99.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.18. PaySign has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $5.69.

Get PaySign alerts:

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter. PaySign had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 25.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PaySign will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, insider Robert Strobo sold 14,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $39,502.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in PaySign during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of PaySign in the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in PaySign during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Owls Nest Partners IA LLC boosted its position in PaySign by 64.0% during the second quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 324,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 126,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.