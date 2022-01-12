PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Neutral

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.83.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $191.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a one year low of $177.40 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.72 and its 200-day moving average is $248.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 158.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

