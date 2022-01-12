Payfair Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 313.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Payfair has a market capitalization of $76,000.35 and approximately $53.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Payfair has traded 239.1% higher against the dollar. One Payfair coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00061098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Payfair

Payfair (PFR) is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 coins and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 coins. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Payfair’s official website is payfair.io . The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PayFair is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Payfair Coin Trading

