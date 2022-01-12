Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $145.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $130.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.21.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $128.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $138.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,586 shares of company stock worth $35,500,659 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Paychex by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

