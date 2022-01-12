Paula J. Swain Sells 10,870 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $796,879.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.44. 1,317,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,290. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.45. Incyte had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $812.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.16 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,470,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,722,186,000 after acquiring an additional 60,751 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,411,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,197,584,000 after acquiring an additional 460,500 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Incyte by 214.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Incyte by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,441,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,173,000 after acquiring an additional 90,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,527,000 after acquiring an additional 199,662 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

