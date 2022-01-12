Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$12.25 to C$14.50. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Pason Systems traded as high as C$12.39 and last traded at C$12.37, with a volume of 91978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.89.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PSI. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pason Systems to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Firstegy raised Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Pason Systems to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.40.

The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.35.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$57.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$51.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pason Systems Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.97%.

About Pason Systems (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

