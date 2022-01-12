Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 10,006 shares.The stock last traded at $8.42 and had previously closed at $8.11.

Several analysts have issued reports on PTNR shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Partner Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Partner Communications had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Partner Communications by 122.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 123,288 shares during the period. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

