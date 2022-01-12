Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Takes Position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 92,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 48,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,713,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,525,000 after acquiring an additional 99,477 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 149,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after acquiring an additional 27,275 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 187,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after acquiring an additional 11,484 shares during the period.

Shares of GSEW stock opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.81 and its 200 day moving average is $69.47.

