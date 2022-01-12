Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 9,300 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 78,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 30,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. 50.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nomura cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

Shares of F opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $97.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

