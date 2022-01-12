Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 475 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 5.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 5.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 0.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Southern Copper by 131.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCCO opened at $66.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.51. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 98.04%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCCO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.93.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

