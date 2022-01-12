Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $211.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.43. The company has a market cap of $183.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.64.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.