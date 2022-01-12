Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 135 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ opened at $252.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.31 and a 200 day moving average of $224.78. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.03, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HSBC upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.70.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

