Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Shares of POU traded up C$0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$26.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,286. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of C$5.72 and a twelve month high of C$27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93. The company has a market cap of C$3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.74.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$369.14 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 2.7700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.09, for a total value of C$461,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,439,144.30. Also, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.89, for a total transaction of C$740,642.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$657,619.04. Insiders have sold a total of 93,268 shares of company stock worth $2,215,829 in the last ninety days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on POU shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.83.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

