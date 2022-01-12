Paragon Capital Management LLC Sells 2,604 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Paragon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,611 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 5.6% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $615,556,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in NIKE by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $921,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,615 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $867,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,147 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in NIKE by 2,853.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $192,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,966 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 344.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,638,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $237,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,999 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.75. 161,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,373,747. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $238.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.45.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,126 shares of company stock worth $26,623,747 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

