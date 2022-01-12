Paragon Capital Management LLC Has $253,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Paragon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,497 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,078,000 after buying an additional 38,919 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Walt Disney by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,874 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $390,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,919,229. The company has a market cap of $285.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.85, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

