Palladiem LLC Sells 10 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Palladiem LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 5,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,755.92, for a total value of $15,127,244.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 184,585 shares of company stock valued at $397,211,370 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $43.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,843.66. 47,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,721.55 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,913.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,816.81. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

