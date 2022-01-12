Palladiem LLC Has $9.30 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Palladiem LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 240,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 7.5% of Palladiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,924,000 after buying an additional 3,523,179 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,943,000 after buying an additional 3,279,454 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,052,000 after buying an additional 2,137,578 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,816,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,016 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.37. 28,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,251,987. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.50. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

